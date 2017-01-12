Obama surprises Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom

In what Biden thought would just be a small final toast with some of the White House staff was actually a gathering to honor the vice president with the Presidential Medal of Freedom award.
NC congressman takes conservatism into new communities

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Republican from Greensboro, N.C., was recently elected chair of the conservative U.S. House Republican Study Committee. The group of more than 170 conservative lawmakers in Congress exists to keep pressure on GOP House leadership to take conservative routes on legislation and federal government spending. In a recent interview, Walker said he also hopes to take the message of "effective conservatism" into communities where Democrats usually win elections. In the House, Walker says, the RSC in 2017 will be focused on tax code reform, repealing Obamacare, and preserving religious freedoms.

The spectacle at Trump Tower

President-elect Donald Trump's office at Trump Tower in New York City has turned into a spectacle since election day. Journalists, tourists and the Naked Cowboy all flock to the building.

Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

Donald Trump opened his 'Thank You Tour' at Carrier's Indianapolis plant, a company mostly known for its air conditioning services. It was his first major public appearance since winning the election. Trump praised his deal with the company to keep 1,000 jobs at the Indianapolis plant instead of moving the whole plant to Mexico.

Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

"Politicians promise you anything just to get elected, and (Trump's) come through – it's unbelievable," said Brad Stepp, a Carrier employee. A thousand jobs were saved due to Donald Trump's deal with Carrier, a company mostly known for air conditioning services. Employees of the company responded with thankfulness and shock to Trump executing the deal with Carrier.

