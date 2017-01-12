Obama surprises Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Republican from Greensboro, N.C., was recently elected chair of the conservative U.S. House Republican Study Committee. The group of more than 170 conservative lawmakers in Congress exists to keep pressure on GOP House leadership to take conservative routes on legislation and federal government spending. In a recent interview, Walker said he also hopes to take the message of "effective conservatism" into communities where Democrats usually win elections. In the House, Walker says, the RSC in 2017 will be focused on tax code reform, repealing Obamacare, and preserving religious freedoms.