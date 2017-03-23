Congress

Biden rallies Democrats on anniversary of Affordable Care Act

Former Vice President Joe Biden defended the Affordable Care Act, saying "this bill was about peace of mind" for Americans during a House Democrats press event marking the seventh anniversary of the signing of the ACA. The event comes a day before the House votes to repeal the landmark health care plan.

News

The fight for Bears Ears

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red-rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status.

Editor's Choice Videos